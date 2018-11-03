Home Nation

Ram Temple construction next month: Ram Janambhoomi Nyas

A section of the Hindu right wing and even few members of the BJP have demanded an ordinance to permit the construction of the Ram temple.

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Vilas Vedanti

Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti | ANI

By ANI

AYODHYA: As the clamour grew for an ordinance to build Ram Temple, the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti on Saturday claimed that the temple construction will begin next month.

Speaking to ANI, Vedanti, who is a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), said a mosque will be built in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Should follow Supreme Court 's orders, says ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple

"Construction of Ram Temple will begin in December. Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be made in Lucknow," he said.

Vedanti's statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a plan for the Ayodhya issue, which would be revealed around Diwali.

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that his organisation "will not hesitate to launch a 1992-like agitation for Ram Temple, if needed.

"We respect the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus," Joshi told ANI.

A section of the Hindu right wing and even few members of the BJP have demanded an ordinance to permit the construction of the Ram temple before the Supreme Court pronounces the judgement in the Ayodhya title suit.

On October 29, the apex court had adjourned the hearing of the case until January 2019. The court was hearing petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010, which stated that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be divided into three parts for each party - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lala.

The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by a group of some Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed by Mughal king Babur after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Ram Temple Ram Vilas Vedanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp