Recent activities related to Ram temple 'politically driven': AIMPLB

The AIMPLB said if the RSS launches a movement in this regard, "it will be extremely dangerous" and will lead to an "atmosphere of chaos in the country".

Published: 04th November 2018 05:08 PM

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Terming "extremely dangerous" an RSS functionary's remark that the Sangh, if needed, will launch an agitation for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the AIMPLB Sunday said the recent activities related to the issue were "politically driven".

On Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said the Sangh will not hesitate to launch an agitation for a Ram temple at Ayodhya, if needed.

The remark came amid a growing clamour for a law to clear the way for its construction at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh.

"The flurry of activities vis-a-vis the demand for construction of a Ram temple by the so-called Hindu outfits and their impatience clearly indicates that it is politically-driven. This is being done to build pressure for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But, what those outfits do is still not clear," general secretary, India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Wali Rahmani told PTI.

He said if the RSS launches a movement in this regard, "it will be extremely dangerous" and will lead to an "atmosphere of chaos in the country".

"The quantum of hatred between the Hindus and the Muslims was not so much in 1992. In the recent years, the rift has widened. At this point of time, the hatred between the two communities has increased significantly," Rahamai claimed.

Maulana Ashad Rashidi, president of the Jamait Ulema-e-Hind's Uttar Pradesh unit, said, "All of us have to exercise patience and wait for the court's verdict."

"Whatever is the verdict of the court, it must be accepted. This will ensure an atmosphere of peace in the country," he said.

Outlining the RSS's stand on the Ram temple issue at a news conference Friday, Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said Hindus were feeling "insulted" by the Supreme Court's declaration that it had priorities other than the Ayodhya issue and insisted for an ordinance if all options run out.

"We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for a Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions," he had said when he was asked by a newsperson whether the Sangh will launch an agitation for Ram temple construction like in the 1990s.

Joshi was interacting with the media after the conclusion of the National Executive meeting of the RSS in Uttan town in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai.

