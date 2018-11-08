Home Nation

Post son Tej Pratap's divorce, Lalu Prasad Yadav under stress, says RIMS doctor

The doctos also said that Yadav who is nearly 70 years is being given 14-15 types of medicines daily therefore taking stress and not having adequate sleep can badly hurt his health.

Published: 08th November 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

RANCHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who is undergoing treatment at RIMS here is under stress post his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Associate Professor of medicine Dr D K Jha who is also looking after Yadav at RIMS he said that tension and stress is not good for him.

He said that Yadav is nearly 70 years now and is being given 14-15 types of medicines daily therefore taking stress and not having adequate sleep can badly hurt his health.

ALSO READ | Lalu fails to convince son Tej Pratap to reconsider divorce petition

Dr Jha said that Mr Yadav is grappling with various types of ailments and his kidney was not even working 50 per cent due to which he can be given medicine for diabetes but instead was being served heavy dose of insulin and he was also not being given any antibiotic.

Dr Jha said that due to troubles in his family Yadav was in stress, becasue of which he is sleeping late in the night and that too for just about 6 hours in a day which was not good for him.

He said that Yadav has been suggested to take medicines so that he can sleep however his BP and sugar was under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav divorce Lalu prasad yadav health

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • KRISHNAN.C.H. CHUNDHARAN
    When a person/family does posses earned and unearned money in huge quantity
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp