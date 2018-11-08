Post son Tej Pratap's divorce, Lalu Prasad Yadav under stress, says RIMS doctor

By UNI

RANCHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who is undergoing treatment at RIMS here is under stress post his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Associate Professor of medicine Dr D K Jha who is also looking after Yadav at RIMS he said that tension and stress is not good for him.

He said that Yadav is nearly 70 years now and is being given 14-15 types of medicines daily therefore taking stress and not having adequate sleep can badly hurt his health.

ALSO READ | Lalu fails to convince son Tej Pratap to reconsider divorce petition

Dr Jha said that Mr Yadav is grappling with various types of ailments and his kidney was not even working 50 per cent due to which he can be given medicine for diabetes but instead was being served heavy dose of insulin and he was also not being given any antibiotic.

Dr Jha said that due to troubles in his family Yadav was in stress, becasue of which he is sleeping late in the night and that too for just about 6 hours in a day which was not good for him.

He said that Yadav has been suggested to take medicines so that he can sleep however his BP and sugar was under control.