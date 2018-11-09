Home Nation

Former Karnataka Minister Jayachandra​ sparks row by raking up PM Modi's 'burn me alive' remark

TB Jayachandra was taking part in a protest marking the second anniversary of demonetisation of high currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 two years ago.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Minister TB Jayachandra Friday sparked a row by raking up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during demonetisation that he would not get bogged down even if he was burnt alive for the decision, drawing the BJP's ire.

The Bharatiya Janata Party dubbed the Congress leader's remark "outrageous and despicable."

"The prime minister had sought 50 days time to set things right (after demonetisation). He had asked people to set him on fire alive if he failed to overcome this test ..probably the time has come to burn him alive," Jayachandra said Friday at Tumkuru.

He was taking part in a protest marking the second anniversary of demonetisation of high currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 two years ago.

Making an emotional appeal at a function in Goa in November 2016, Modi had said there were certain forces up against him that may not let him live and destroy him due to his decision on demonetisation.

He had asserted that he would not get bogged down even if he was burnt alive.

The former minister said if the prime minister has any faith in democracy, he should step down immediately.

The BJP's Karnataka unit president B S Yeddyurappa condemned the statement, saying "This is absolutely an outrageous statement by any standard and by any parameter.

What is shocking is that such a despicable statement has come from Jayachandra, who had functioned as the law and parliamentary affairs minister of our state.

"Yeddyurappa wanted to know if Congress state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao endorsed Jayachandra's statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka TB Jayachandra Narendra Modi demonetisation

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • P.N.Badhri
    People will burn/vote out the rulers in 2019 elections without fail .
    20 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp