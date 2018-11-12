Home Nation

BJP threatens to move court if permission refused for Amit Shah's rath yatra in Kolkata

BJP national president Amit Shah is set to kick off three Rath yatras which will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal on December 5, 7 and 9.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_kolkata_bjp_rally_2

BJP National President Amit Shah flashes the victory sign as West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh R looks on during a public rally in Kolkata on Saturday August 11 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Monday threatened to move court if the state government does not grant permission for the proposed Rath Yatras of party president Amit Shah in the state in December.

Ghosh said if TMC tries to disrupt the proposed Rath Yatras then the people of the state will come out in protest as it is meant for restoring democracy in Bengal.

"The police and the state government are yet to grant permission. Time and again we have tried to meet the police officials and the home secretary, but in vain. Until and unless we have the permission how will we organize the entire route ?" Ghosh said.

BJP national president Amit Shah is set to kick off three Rath yatras which will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal on December 5, 7 and 9. "If the government is trying to delay the permission so that our Rath Yatra program can be cancelled then it is living in a fool's paradise.

If they don't grant us permission then we will move court and fight it out, he said.

At the conclusion of the 'yatra', the party plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Locket Chatterjee, the saffron party's West Bengal Mahila Morcha president, had said on Saturday that those trying to stop the Rath Yatra "will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Amit Shah BJP rath yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp