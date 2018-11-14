Cable-stayed bridge to replace partly-collapsed Majerhat bridge in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has approved a cable-stayed bridge in place of the arterial Majerhat bridge, a part of which collapsed in September, an senior official of the state PWD said on Tuesday.

In cable-stayed bridges, the weight of the deck is supported by a number of cables running directly to one or more towers.

The state government has allotted around Rs 199 crore for the cable-stayed bridge project, Rs 21 crore more than what was fixed earlier for a new structure, the PWD official told PTI.

The bridge would have four lanes, each measuring 3.5 metres, and a divider of one metre taking the total width to 15 metres, he said.

PWD officials are of opinion that there should be an extension of 3 to 3.5 metres on both sides, but it may create hindrance for Metro Railway project going on beside the bridge, the IAS officer said.

Due to this, the committee set up to look after the construction of the new bridge, is unsure of the measurement of the side extensions.

"We have to seek approval from the Metro Railway as the state cannot decide on this extension decision alone," the official said.

It was learnt that the government has already got in touch with Railway authorities in New Delhi seeking a tripartite meeting, he said.

The state government also needs the permission of the railway officials for the construction and elevation of the rail over bridge, the official stated.

The entire Majerhat bridge on arterial Diamond Harbour Road, a portion of which collapsed on September 4 killing two persons, will be demolished and a new bridge will be built over the railway tracks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious target of completing the task within a year, but it would be very difficult to meet, the official said.