Google marks Children's Day with space exploration doodle by Indian student

Pingla Rahul More's doodle was selected from entries made by over 75,000 students from across the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Search engine giant Google marked Children's Day on Wednesday with a doodle made by an Indian student.

The artwork, titled 'Galaxy, space exploration', depicts a girl gazing into space through a telescope.

The galaxies, planets and spacecrafts in the doodle are "carefully arranged to represent each letter in the Google logo".

Children's Day, which is celebrated on different dates in different countries, is celebrated on November 14 in India to mark the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nehru, fondly remembered as 'Chacha Nehru', was known for his love for children.

Pingla Rahul More, a school student from Mumbai, had created the doodle as her entry to the Doodle 4 Google competition held earlier this year.

The contest was themed: 'What inspires me?'.

"I am inspired by space exploration as there is still so much more to know about our universe -- from planets to stars to galaxies and beyond. It is inspiring to learn how small we are, and how small our problems are, in the grand scheme of things. To convey my idea, I drew myself trying to see the expanse of the space through a telescope," she said.

More's doodle was selected from entries made by over 75,000 students from across the country.

