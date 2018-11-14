Home Nation

Why is PM Modi mum on corruption charges against Raman Singh: Rahul Gandhi

In civil supply scam of Rs 36,000 crore, names of Raman Singh and his wife surfaced --- Rs 5,000 chit fund scam took place under the protection of the Raman Singh government, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAIGARH: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Tuesday why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on charges of corruption against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family.

Addressing a rally in Kharsia Assembly constituency in Raigarh district in the poll-bound state, Gandhi claimed the prime minister did not speak about corruption anymore.

"In civil supply scam of Rs 36,000 crore, names of Raman Singh and his wife surfaced. Rs 5,000 chit fund scam took place under the protection of the Raman Singh government," he alleged.

"His (Singh's) son Abhishek Singh was named in Panama papers scandal, but no action was taken in any of these cases," the Congress chief alleged.

"Prime minister Modi used to speak about corruption in his speeches earlier, but why he does not speak about the corruption of Raman Singh and his family? Why Raman Singh too is silent over corruption," he asked.

The ruling BJP has denied the allegations of corruption against the chief minister and his family.

Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate and incumbent MLA from Kharsia, Umesh Patel, Tuesday.

Patel's father Nandkumar Patel, then state Congress chief, was killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram valley in Bastar's Darbha area on May 25, 2013.

Remembering Nandkumar Patel, Gandhi accused Modi of insulting the martyrdom of Congress leaders who died in the Naxal attack.

He was apparently referring to the prime minister's recent speech in Bastar where he had accused Congress leaders of supporting urban Naxals.

The Congress chief reiterated his allegation that the Modi government took away the Rafale fighter jets contract from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and gave it to industrialist Anil Ambani.

"Modi ji handed over Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani which was your money," Gandhi claimed.

Both the government as well as Ambani have denied the allegations of grant of undue favour to Ambani's firm in the Rafale deal.

The Congress president promised loan waiver to farmers in the state.

"After the Congress government is formed in the state, we will waive the loans of farmers within ten days," he said.

Gandhio said farmers would get a bonus on paddy procurement, and the bonus pending for two years, which the BJP government had promised but not paid, would be disbursed.

On Monday, polling was held in eighteen constituencies of Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh.

Remaining 72 seats will go to polls on November 20.

