Interview | Blatant lies are being spread on Tigress Avni's killing, says Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

NEW DELHI: Under attack over the killing of tigress Avni, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar tells Abhijit Mulye that a ‘vitriolic’ campaign is being run by those who are interested in raking up emotions without giving any thought to legalities, science or logic. Excerpts:

What are the requirements that need to be met before ordering a shooting?

National Tiger Conservation Authority has SOPs to deal with emergencies arising due to straying of tigers. The rules say elimination should not be done if a tiger is not habituated to causing human death. In Avni’s case, even courts had stated there is no reason to not say that she had turned a man eater.



How many people were deployed for the purpose?

All efforts to capture Avni were done by the Forest Department. Over 200 men were working since June. Camera traps were set initially. It was difficult as there is 8ft tall grass in the area. That is why efforts were made to take her out of the area. The teams devised different methods such as using scents and tiger urine, deploying sniffer dogs, and using gliders and drones. Unfortunately, all of this failed.

Did the team that shot Avni have a vet?

I would like to assure you that the forest department followed all guidelines. Unfortunately, a vitriolic campaign is being run. I received calls from electronic media representatives from Nagpur questioning qualifications of my brother-in-law, who is a doctor and professor of forensic science. Someone told them that he performed the autopsy and, hence, I got a clean chit. I told them that animal autopsies are conducted by vets.

The autopsy raises questions on darting procedures and self-defence theory of the Forest Department.

Blatant lies are being spread. It was being said that Avni was starving for over a week. This was a lie. The autopsy states that she died of excessive blood loss. The report also adds that some traces of meat and gases were found in her digestive system. Those samples were sent for analysis. But, those who cared least for concrete evidence cried foul after their own interpretations of the report.

Questions are being raised about the shooter who hasn’t submitted the weapon for inspection.

Weapons are confiscated only in wildlife crime. But, this was not the case here. The courts had ruled that it was irrefutably established that Avni was a man-eater.



What course are the probe panels expected to take?

Three committees are probing. The Forest Department formed the first panel once Avni was shot to check whether SOPs were followed or not. NTCA formed another panel. Our government announced the third panel comprising wildlife experts and officials. I demanded a committee of five SC judges. I feel the Forest Department observed all instructions and hence, if at all a scrutiny is needed, only a panel of SC judges should do that.



People claim more tigers were killed in your tenure as forest minister.

This is a lie. Tiger numbers are up 25 per cent in Maharashtra. It should be taken into account that as the population increases, natural death and deaths due to infighting will also go up. Some people are unaware that tigers live for only 15 years. The fact is that Avni is the only tiger in the last four years to be felled by a bullet.