Home Nation

Never said we will ban RSS in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath, the state Congress chief and a key campaigner for his party, told PTI in an interview that he is a 'party worker who is hungry to bring the Congress back in power in Madhya Pradesh'.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

BUDHNI: Calling the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections a "big battle" against a formidable force, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has said he is "hungry" to bring his party back in power in the state.

The Congress has been out of power in this vast state with about 5 crore voters since 2003 when it was ousted by the BJP.

The grand-old party is making its all-out efforts to wrest control of the state from the BJP and has mounted an aggressive campaign for the November 28 elections for 230 assembly seats.

The BJP had won 165 seats in the last state elections in 2013 with 44.88 per cent votes, while the Congress had got only 58 seats with 42.67 per cent votes.

Kamal Nath, the state Congress chief and a key campaigner for his party, told PTI in an interview that he is a "party worker who is hungry to bring the Congress back in power in Madhya Pradesh".

He, however, evaded a direct reply to a question on whether he could be made the chief minister if his party wins the polls.

ALSO READ: Ban on RSS? Congress MLA dubs Sangh as symbol of terrorism

"(Congress president) Rahul Gandhiji will decide how it will happen," he said during his first campaign rally in the Budhni assembly seat in support of Congress candidate Arun Yadav.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the BJP candidate from Budhni and it has traditionally been known as a bastion of the saffron party leader who has been heading the state government for 13 years and is now eyeing his fourth term.

Yadav is Nath's predecessor in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief post and the change of guard was undertaken by the party high-command in Delhi only a few months back.

Nath, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chhindwara constituency of the state, also hit back at the BJP over the recent controversy about the Congress party's manifesto proposing a ban on holding RSS 'shakhas' in government premises.

While some BJP leaders have alleged that the Congress wants to ban the RSS, Nath said his party was only wanting to implement a protocol that was also in operation during the regimes of two BJP CMs before Chouhan.

"They (BJP) are trying to incite people by telling lies. I have never said that we will ban the RSS. I have said we will do that is as per central government rules and what was prevalent in Ms Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur's time," he said.

Chouhan had replaced Gaur as the chief minister in November 2005, while it Bharti who was made the chief minister after the BJP stormed to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003 by ending the ten-year rule of the then Congress chief minister Digvijay Singh.

The Congress manifesto says that "the holding of RSS shakhas in government premises would be banned and the order regarding relaxation given to public servants to attend them will be revoked".

The then Congress government had banned RSS activities in government premises in Madhya Pradesh in 1981.

The ban was later revived in 2000 by the then chief minister Digvijaya Singh under the Civil Services Conduct Rule.

Asked if it was a battle where everything of the Congress was at stake, Nath said, "There is nothing do or die in politics but certainly this is a big battle to expose this government who has cheated every section of society."

The 72-year-old Congress heavyweight, who has been elected to the Parliament nine times, said, "Today the question is that who do the people trust and I think the people have lost their trust in Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji and Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)."

Asked about his recent statement that his constituency of Chhindwara has seen better strides of development than chief minister Chouhan's assembly constituency, Nath said he was astounded by the under-development in Budhni.

"The people of Budhni and people of Chhindwara are witness to the great difference between Budhni and Chhindwara. In Chhindwara's development and Budhni's development there is a vast difference and the neglect of Budhni by the CM is not only surprising, it is shocking," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
madhya pradesh elections Kamal Nath congress

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Aftab Waseem
    There is a book by title "CONGRESS RSS KI MA HAI" in hindi and Marathi. Read to understand why Congress can not even speak against even a RSS worker
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp