Governor Satya Pal Malik invokes J&K constitution to defend shock dissolution of assembly

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that he did not want the formation of a government by the 'unholy alliance', defending his decision to dissolve the state assembly on Wednesday.

He said he acted in the state's interest and according to its constitution. "I acted according to the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and dissolved the state assembly in the state's interest," he told reporters.

Refuting allegations of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Malik said, "I am not on the side of any party. I am with the people in the Valley and want good for them."

On Wednesday, arch rivals the People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) along with Congress confirmed that they had stitched up an alliance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under Governor's Rule since June when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with the PDP.

Hours later, the Governor dissolved the Assembly.

PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, said that she tried to fax the letter to the Governor with her claim to form the government, but couldn't.

A lot of horse trading was happening, Malik said, adding that he would not allow a government by defections.

"I have been receiving complaints for past 15 days of horse trading and that Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are being threatened. Mehbooba Ji herself complained that her MLAs are being threatened. The other party said there is planning of distribution of money. I could not have allowed this to happen," he said.

Malik in an interview with NDTV also said that rivals Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had both asked him repeatedly to dissolve the assembly over the past few months.

"I have been saying it since day one of my appointment as Governor that I am not in favour of any government formed in the state with underhand defection and horse trading. I would instead want that elections are held and selected government rules the state," the Governor added.

Governor says no staff at Raj Bhavan due to Eid

Wednesday was Eid, he said, when asked about the fax not working in the Raj Bhavan, resulting in his office not receiving the PDP's letter staking claim to form government as well as the NC's letter of support. The NDTV report quotes him: "There was no one in the Raj Bhavan to even give me food. Mufti could have come to me the day before but even if she had done so, I would not have changed my decision."

BJP-backed People's Conference Chief Sajjad Lone also staked his claim to form the government but he also failed to get through to the Governor's fax.

Both NC's Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti should know that offices are closed that day, he said.

'No imminent reason to dissolve Assembly in June'

Malik said he hadn't taken the step of dissolving the assembly earlier in the year because there was no imminent reason. "This was because no one came with a horrible proposition to form government. Democracy was working, MLAs were getting funds. But when I saw danger inherent in such adventures (claims of horse trading), then I dissolved it," he was quoted as saying to NDTV. He said governments could not be allowed to form on the basis of "defections or loose arrangements".

The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor's Rule since June this year, after the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat today told NDTV that fresh elections to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly can be held before May and possibly before the national elections.