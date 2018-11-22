Home Nation

Omar Abdullah-Ram Madhav duel on Twitter over 'instructions from Pakistan' comment

Madhav reportedly alleged that the PDP and the NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.

Published: 22nd November 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Omar Abdullah Thursday asked Ram Madhav to apologise or prove his allegation that the National Conference boycotted the local polls in Jammu and Kashmir at Pakistan's behest, to which the BJP general secretary suggested he take the remarks in his stride.

The two leaders clashed on Twitter, a day after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The surprise move came hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Madhav reportedly alleged that the PDP and the NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.

Fresh instructions were given to both parties from across the border to come together and form government in Jammu and Kashmir, he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah retweets rival Mehbooba Mufti amid political turmoil

Countering Madhav's allegation, Abdullah said he dared the BJP's pointsman for the state to prove his allegation.

"You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don't practice shoot & scoot politics," Abdullah tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks prompted a response from Madhav, who said he was not questioning Abdullah's patriotism.

"Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u," Madhav tweeted and added an emoji with a toothy smile.

Abdullah did not seem amused.

"No, misplaced attempts at humour won't work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain," he tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar later in the day, the NC leader repeated his demand for an apology from Madhav.

"You cannot undermine the sacrifices made by National Conference workers in protecting the sovereignty of this country. He must apologise," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Madhav Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp