Home Nation

Amritsar grenade attack: Punjab cops make second arrest

Weapons including a .32 bore pistol, a US made pistol, four magazines and 25 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Avtar Singh.

Published: 24th November 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amritsar Blast

Three people were killed and 20 injured at a bomb blast inside Nirankari Bhavan at Adilwal village near Rajasansi in Amritsar on Sunday. IN PIC: A woman injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in nearby Adliwal village receives treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, India, Sunday, Nov.18, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the man who allegedly threw a grenade on a religious congregation at Nirankari Bhavan in Amritsar last Sunday leaving three persons dead, the second arrest in the case.

Weapons including a .32 bore pistol, a US made pistol, four magazines and 25 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Avtar Singh, Director General of Police Suresh Arora told reporters here.

Avtar Singh has been arrested from Khayala village under police station Lopoke (in Amritsar), the DGP said.

"We will produce him before the court for police remand," the DGP said. Three persons including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured in the attack by two-motorcycle borne men which the police treated as a terrorist act.

Police have already arrested Bikramjit Singh, an operative of militant organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who was allegedly driving the motorcycle on that day.

It is alleged that Avtar Singh threw the grenade. Avtar Singh is a resident of village Chak Mishri Khan, Lopoke (Ajnala), Amritsar.

The DGP said that initial investigations revealed that a person identified as Javed, who is Pakistan-based, was allegedly involved in misguiding the accused to carry out the terrorist act.

The name of another man identified as Paramajit Singh Baba, based in Italy, has also emerged during investigation, police said.

Rejecting claims of the families of the accused that they have been falsely implicated, the DGP said, "We have enough evidence against them. We do not believe in false implications. We have recovered weapons in the presence of the duty magistrate," he said.

The DGP also expressed concern that "inimical forces were trying to spread a disinformation campaign" on social media to misguide youth of the state.

Both the accused in this case had no past criminal record, he noted.

The incident had taken place inside the Nirankari Bhavan's prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amritsar grenade attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp