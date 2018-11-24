Home Nation

Punjab grenade blast throws light on modules operating at Pakistan's behest

While one module does a recce of the place identified for a terror strike, the other carries out the attack after receiving the consignment of weapons and explosives.

Published: 24th November 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

grenade attack

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh visits a victim of the grenade blast at Nirankari Bhavan at a hospital in Amritsar Monday Nov. 19 2018. | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: That Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been using separatist Khalistani forces to spread terror in Punjab is not news. However, there’s been a subtle shift in its modus operandi, which has not escaped the notice of our intelligence agencies. The ISI now has separate modules at its disposal to carry out individual tasks assigned to them. While one module does a recce of the place identified for a terror strike, the other carries out the attack after receiving the consignment of weapons and explosives.

READ: Punjab cops find similarity between Amritsar bombing and another failed ISI-planned attack

Keeping a tab on all these modules is the handler, who also assigns tasks to individual operatives. According to sources in the state intelligence agencies, operatives belonging to a separate ISI module does a recce of a site and then relays their information or intelligence to another module, which has been tasked with carrying out the attack.

The former brief the latter on the contours and geographical dimensions of the place and shares their inputs on how to execute the attack, sources said. It is on the basis of the inputs provided by the recce team that the strike team fleshes out a plan to carry out the attack.

READ: Pakistan rejects India's allegation of its involvement in Amritsar grenade blast

However, no one in the recce team is personally acquainted with the ones in the strike team, as these modules operate in their individual capacities and not in coordination. A similar modus operandi was at play in the run-up to the grenade attack on the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan near Amritsar, agencies said.

Bikramjit Singh, one of the accused who was arrested, told police that he was fairly well acquainted with the site where the incident took place and also knew how the attack was to be carried out. Hence, he ferried the other accused, Avtar Singh, to Nirankari Satsang and told him how to mount the attack, intelligence sources said. Avtar lobbed the grenade, killing three persons and injuring more than 20, sleuths said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Grenade blast Punjab grenade blast Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp