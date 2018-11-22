Pakistan rejects India's allegation of its involvement in Amritsar grenade blast

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected allegations of its involvement in the Amritsar terror attack in which three people were killed amidst Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's accusation that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistan Army.

Singh said that the grenade attack, in which three people were killed and over 20 injured, seemed to carry Pakistan's signature.

Initial investigations indicated that the "grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory," he said.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal rejected Singh's allegations in his weekly press briefing.

"Pakistan categorically rejects these allegations. India is a serial alleger and it has become its second nature to blame Pakistan for any negative development without blinking an eye," Faisal said.

The purpose of "such severe and unfounded allegations" by the Indian authorities was to cover up their won failures and drag Pakistan in India's domestic political affairs during election season, he claimed.

Faisal said that India should hold talks with Pakistan if it was serious in solving different issues including Kashmir.

"We have said time and again that our restraint should not be mistaken for weakness," Faisal added.

Three persons including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-bike borne men threw grenade on a religious congregation in Amritsar on Sunday.

Singh said that prima facie, this appears to be an "act of terror" by separatist forces, organised with the involvement of ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terrorist groups.