Mohan Bhagwat urges cadre to start mass movement

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stepped up pressure on the Centre saying the Ram temple construction can’t wait forever.

“Those who have been entrusted with making the law would think over how it can be done and how quickly it can be done,” he said.

Addressing a rally at Nagpur on Sunday, he urged the cadres of RSS to initiate a mass movement to create awareness on the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, which would compel the government to bring in a legislation.

Bhagwat also blamed the previous governments at the centre for avoiding decision over the issue which he said led to the wrath of Hindu community.

“We had proposed to start Kar Seva at the non-disputed land. But, the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao didn’t take decision for four days. The indecision led to wrath of people in which the disputed structure was demolished,” Bhagwat said.