Home Nation

93 per cent Maratha families' annual income less than Rs 1 lakh: SBCC

The state Assembly Thursday unanimously passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under 'socially and educationally backward' category.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 28 per cent Marathas in Maharashtra are living below poverty line (BPL) and 93 per cent families from the community have annual income less than Rs 1 lakh, according to the summary of findings of the State Backward Class Commission (SBCC).

The state Assembly Thursday unanimously passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under 'socially and educationally backward' category.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra assembly passes bill proposing 16 per cent quota for Marathas

The summary of the SBCC, which studied the social, educational and financial status of Marathas, was tabled in the state Assembly by the government.

It said the Maratha community constitutes 30 per cent of the state's total population and that 76.86 per cent of its families were dependent on agriculture and farm labour.

The community had six per cent representation in government and semi-government services and the representation was primarily higher in the D-class of government service, it said.

ALSO READ | Maratha quota report: Prithviraj Chavan accuses Maharashtra CM Fadnavis of rule wordplay

The percentage of the community which migrated to cities for work had more people serving as 'Mathadi' workers (head loaders) and domestic workers, the summary said.

The commission conducted public hearings at 21 places while analysing the social, educational and financial status of Marathas in the state.

It received a total of 1,93,651 personal memorandums, 814 from various organisations, while 784-gram panchayats also collectively submitted 282 resolutions.

Besides, elected representatives submitted 196 memorandums which supported reservation to Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

However, 1,523 personal memorandums, 86 submitted by various organisations, 78 political representatives and 37-gram panchayats said Marathas should get a separate reservation without disturbing the existing quota.

Also, there were 84 representations opposing the inclusion of Marathas under the OBC category, the findings said.

The SBCC findings said there were 6.92 per cent Marathas in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), out of which direct recruitment was of only 0.27 per cent.

The representation of Marathas in the Indian Police Service (IPS) was 15.92 per cent while in Indian Forest service, it was 7.87 per cent.

The findings also said that as compared to the community's population, only 4.30 per cent posts were taken by highly qualified Maratha members.

"The poor representation of the community in higher, technical and professional courses shows social inefficiency, inept financial situation and educational weakness," the SBCC mentioned in its findings.

It said that from 2013 to 2018, 13,368 farmers committed suicide, of whom 23.56 per cent (2,152) were from the Maratha community. The main reasons for suicide were indebtedness and crop failure, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha Maratha income Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp