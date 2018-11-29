Home Nation

Kartarpur corridor, yes. Talks, no, says India

The ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan by its PM Imran Khan on Wednesday exposed the deviously deep fault lines between India and Pakistan.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

The ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan by its PM Imran Khan on Wednesday exposed the deviously deep fault lines between India and Pakistan.

In a stirring speech after the ceremony, where he was accompanied by Pak Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Khan made all the right noises about wanting peace in the neighbourhood, and “moving beyond blame games and scoring brownie points”.

But New Delhi remained unconvinced. Insisting that the Kashmir issue could be resolved if leaders on both sides showed political will, he pointed to France and Germany, which had been on opposite sides during the Second World War. India’s response was swift and brutal. 

“It is deeply regrettable that the Pak PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop a Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. “Pakistan is reminded it must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control.”

Khan also took pains to insist that for a change, politicians and the military were keen on peace with India. “The Pakistani government, all opposition parties & Armed Forces equally want peace, harmony & strong bilateral ties with India which allow us to foster trade, mutual gains & much more,” he declared. 
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who declined to attend the ceremony in Pakistan citing campaigning priorities, was equally candid in her response to reports that Pakistan would ‘invite’ India to attend the SAARC meet. “Unless and until Pakistan stops terror activities in India, there will be no dialogue, so we will not participate in SAARC,” she told reporters in Hyderabad. 

“I am happy that for the last 20 years, India has been asking for the Kartarpur corridor and for the first time, Pakistan responded positively. But bilateral dialogues and Kartarpur corridor are two different things. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start.” 

As an Indian diplomat put it, Khan is “talking peace while letting certified terrorists like Hafeez Saeed and Masood Azhar walk free in Pakistan spouting anti-India venom is a pathetic, ridiculous attempt at trying to garner respectability. And not only India, but the entire world has seen through Pakistan’s duplicity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur corridor Imran Khan Navjot Singh Sidhu Kashmir issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp