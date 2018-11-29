Home Nation

Niti Aayog's revised GDP numbers are a joke: Chidambaram

Mr Chidambaram said Niti Aayog had nothing to do with tabulation of data and wondered if Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar would agree to a debate the data. 

Published: 29th November 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo| PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the back series GDP data released by the NDA government on Wednesday as a 'hatchet job', senior congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the revised GDP numbers released by the Niti Aayog were a 'joke'.

He said the new data undermined the NSC (National Statistical Commission), the autonomous body for deciding data transparently and in accordance with global standards of calculating GDP as per Market Price Linked Methodology.

''Niti Aayog's revised GDP numbers are a joke. They are a bad joke. Actually they are worse than a bad joke. The numbers are the result of a hatchet job. Now that Niti Aayog has done the hatchet job, it is time to wind up the utterly worthless body,'' Mr Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ: Government's official backseries data lowers GDP growth rates for the UPA regime

Mr Chidambaram said the new data undermined the NSC (National Statistical Commission), the autonomous body for deciding data transparently and in accordance with global standards of calculating GDP as per Market Price Linked Methodology.

''The earlier numbers were calculated by the National Statistical Commission. Has the Commission been disbanded?,'' he said.

Mr Chidambaram said Niti Aayog had nothing to do with tabulation of data and wondered if Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar would agree to a debate the data.  ''Former Chief Statistician Pranab Sen is absolutely correct. Niti Aayog has nothing to do with tabulation of data. wonder if Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar will agree to a debate the data than telling journalists that their questions are "undeserving of an answer,''Mr Chidambaram said.

The government on Wednesday released the New back series GDP data which revised down the Gross Domestic Product growth rates for the 2006-2012 period, saying it had recalibrated the data to reflect a more accurate picture of the economy.

In August, the National Statistical Commission had released the back series data-  older GDP data revised in line with the new series- which showed India's economy had grown by over 10 per cent for at least one year when the United Progressive Alliance, led by the Congress, was in power.

After the data released by the National Statistical Commission showed the economy had grown faster during the previous government, the Modi administration issued a clarification saying it was not an official estimate and was only meant to facilitate a decision on the appropriate approach for calculating a back series.

According to the new data released by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday, the economy grew by 8. 5 per cent in 2010-'11, not by 10. 3 per cent as estimated by the commission.

Back series released today by the CSO has been checked for its methodological soundness by leading statistical experts in the country, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The government agency said the quality of coverage and methodology were ensured by experts who participated in two round tables it had organised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp