Home Nation

No 'scandal' in Rafale deal, says French ambassador to India 

Pointing out at the 'cooperation' and 'trust' shared between both India and France, he asked people to look at the facts.

Published: 29th November 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Alexandre Ziegler, the ambassador of France to India. | AFP File Photo

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler Wednesday said there was no 'scandal' associated with the Rafale deal.

Pointing out at the 'cooperation' and 'trust' shared between both India and France, he asked people to look at the facts.

"What scandal? Just look at the facts, not at the tweets, that's my only recommendation. There is no scandal at all," Ziegler said in response to a question on whether the alleged Rafale scandal has made any dent in the partnership that France has with India.

ALSO READ | Mr Modi personally increased benchmark price of Rafale jets by 3 billion euros: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the launch of French Tech Community here, he said, "Look at the track record, look at the trust that has been built between our two countries in aeronautics. Look at their commitment for Make in India, which is impressive. Fifty per cent offset is very unique, look at the major procurement."

To a question about political comments regarding HAL losing potential jobs because of the Rafale deal, Ziegler questioned whether HAL has made any comments about losing jobs.

"Did they tell you that they have lost jobs? I dont know what potential jobs are, he said, as he pointed out that there is a 50 per cent offset clause in the Rafale contract, which is about four billion Euros or about Rs 30,000 crore that is going to be invested in Make in India.

"That's huge (amount) and there will be room for hundreds of companies, including HAL, which has had a very fruitful historical cooperation with French companies," he added.

The Ambassador also noted that all major French companies would be participating in Aero India, scheduled for February 20-24 in Bengaluru.

"Our companies will be there. I cant tell you how many, but all our major companies will be there,"Ziegler said.

Stating that almost all major French players have been investing in India for years now, he said, "we have had long cooperation with India. Companies like Airbus, Thales, Dassault have been sourcing in this country. Transfer of technology has been happening for decades."

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to 15 minutes debate over Rafale deal

It's very very "historical cooperation" between India and France, he said, adding that we have not waited Make in India to be launched.

"Our companies have been making in India for decades now. Transfer of technology has been happening." he said.

The Congress has accused the government of forcing Dassault Aviation to make Reliance Defence its offset partner for the Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale jets.

The party has alleged that the government was helping the Anil Ambani group get a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore from the deal.

However, the Reliance Group has said that Dassault Aviation's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Limited has no link with the Rafale fighter jet deal, and has accused Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal France Ambassador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp