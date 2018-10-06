Home Nation

India, Russia agree to expand nuclear collaboration in third world countries, review progress of Kudankulam plant

A joint statement said the two sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen global non-proliferation, and Russia expressed its support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Published: 06th October 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin deliver a joint press statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Friday October 5 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Friday signed a pact to further enhance cooperation in the area of nuclear energy and agreed to expand collaboration in the arena in third world countries.

"The sides noted the progress achieved in the construction of the remainder of the six power units at Kudankulam NPP as well as the efforts being made in the components manufacturing for localization. The sides welcomed consultations on the new Russian designed NPP in India, as well as on the NPP equipment joint manufacturing of nuclear equipment, cooperation in third world countries," the joint statement said.

Russia has build two VVER reactors with a capacity of 1000 MW each at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

Work on building four more reactors is underway.

"We have discussed in detail the flagship project of Kudankulam on the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The first two units of this power plant are running in their full capacity. Third and fourth are being constructed, the fifth and sixth units are being constructed next," he said.

Putin said Russia plans to build 12 more nuclear reactors in next 20 years.

"In particular the two countries intent to develop the project of six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India, further enhance cooperation in the third countries and in new perspective nuclear technologies along with joint construction of nuclear power plants," the joint statement added.

The two countries are cooperating in the Roppur Nuclear Plant in Bangladesh.

In his joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the talks, Putin said Russia is a "reliable supplier" of hydrocarbons to India.

He said India imports Russia's Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

"We are supplying this gas from Sakhalin 1 field in which Indian partners own 20 per cent. In June, the first batch of LNG was sent to the Indian market," he said.

Putin also welcomed Indian energy companies to expand their business in Russia.

He said Russian railways companies are ready to participate in the project to build modern rail roads in India.

The president said "we will work closely to strengthen security cooperation in Asia and will combat threats such as international terrorism, drug trafficking".

