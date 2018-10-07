Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq put under house arrest

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continues to be under house detention.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday was placed under house arrest ahead of the first phase of urban local body (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections to ULBs in the state will start from Monday and be held in four phases. On October 2, police took Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik into preventive custody.

"Under #HouseArrest! Peculiar Democratic process of elections gearing up as huge deployment of forces,PSAs, incarcerations,house arrests,raids, Curbs,internet bans gather momentum! "Not to mention the unknown contestants and amused public! What mockery of democracy is at display! (sic)" Mirwaiz tweeted.

The three separatist leaders "under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)" have called for boycott of the polls beginning tomorrow.

