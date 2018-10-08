Sabarimala verdict: Review plea challenging order filed in Supreme Court

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The President of the National Ayyappa Devotees Association on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict allowing women of all ages inside Kerala's Sabarimala temple, according to a NDTV report.

The apex court order affects the fundamental rights of millions of Ayyappa devotees, Shylaja Vijayan said in his plea.

All those who had filed the cases in the Supreme Court for lifting the age restriction on women are not Ayyappa devotees, the petitioner Vijayan further said.

The representatives of Sabarimala temple's tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru will skip a meeting called by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the Supreme Court verdict amid protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees, one of the priests said on Sunday.