New Farakka Express derailment: Railways suspend two officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways suspended two officials Thursday over the derailment of the New Farakka Express, senior officials said.

The officials said that the signal inspector and the electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate the probe. "The indications are that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling.

We have suspended the two on the recommendation of the chief commissioner railway safety to ensure that no evidence is tampered with," a senior official of the railways said.

Five people died and at least 30 were injured when the New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareilly Wednesday.