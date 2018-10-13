Home Nation

Aligarh Muslim University serves notice to nine students for holding funeral prayer for slain militant

The students also shouted 'Azadi- Azadi' slogan during the function which was video recorded and uploaded on social media.

Published: 13th October 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

ALIGARH: After suspending three Kashmiri students, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued notices to nine other students after they tried to hold a funeral prayer for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in a gun battle with security forces in north Kashmir.

The Human Resources Development Ministry too has sought a report from the university while the state government has spruced up the security in AMU campus.

AMU officials said here on Saturday that show cause notices have been issued to nine other students after a video got viral on Friday about their participation in a condolence function in support of Wani.

READ| Sedition cases against two Aligarh Muslim University scholars​

The nine students, mostly native of Kashmir, are Wasim, Abdul Habib Mir, Pirzada Danish Sabir, Ejaj Ahmed Bhat, Mohammad Sultan Khan, Raquib Sultan,Samiullah Rathar, Shaukat Ahmed Lone and Mahbubal Haq.

Earlier too, controversy broke out over the photo of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in AMU campus.

AMU spokesperson and Professor Shafey Kidwai said that three students have already been suspended after they tried to hold funeral prayers for Wani near Kennedy Hall in the campus on Thursday.

The university has made it clear that there was zero tolerance for any act which would even remotely be described as anti-national, he said with adding that more students, who had joined the meeting would face action.

The 27-year-old Wani, had quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the terrorist ranks in January this year. He was killed at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district during the encounter on Thursday.

 

TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University Manan Bashir Wani AMU Kashmir encounter

