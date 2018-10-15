Chorus grows for action against accused of 2015 sacrilege incidents in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On the third death anniversary of the two Sikh youngsters killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan, thousands, on Sunday, attended the bhog (offerings) ceremony in memory of the deceased of the two in Bargari village.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan elements branded former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal as a “traitor of Sikhs” even as authorities deployed heavy security in the village to avoid any violence.

On October 14, 2015, the Punjab Police opened fire in Kotkapura on protesters agitating against the then Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government in the state over incidents in which the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, had been desecrated. Later, the two Sikh youngsters — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan village of Faridkot

In a five-page note, protesters demanding action in the matter of the desecration and the killing of the two youngsters, allegedly listed the Senior Badal’s “misdeeds”.

Punjab Cabinet Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria attended the ceremony. “The Punjab Government is duty-bound to give justice to the victims of Behbal Kalan and Bargari firing incidents and the perpetrators would be behind the bars very soon. Due to some legal issues connected with the probe, the matter is facing delays but those responsible for these horrendous happenings will face the law,” said Bajwa.

He added that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wanted to ensure punishment to those behind the incident.

Bajwa went on to say that the SAD-BJP government had revived the memory of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by resorting to firing upon those protesting in a peaceful manner against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, who was also present at the ceremony, said Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had opposed him when he raised the issue in the Parliament. He added that he will raise the issues every day in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. “CM Amarinder is also equally responsible as he is delaying the action. The Congress and Akalis are playing a friendly match. They both held rallies on October 7 to divert attention from the core issue,” added Mann.

Also, AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, LIP MLA Simerjit Singh Bains and other MLAs were also present. Besides Shiromani Akali Dal rebel, SGPC member and senior vice-president Manjit Singh and Apna Punjab Party chief Sucha Singh Chottepur were also present.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“I offer condolences to the families of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh. Highly unfortunate that Amarinder’s government has badly failed to punish the culprits of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the murderers of two innocents.”