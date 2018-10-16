Home Nation

Fully cooperating with authorities: Hyatt on BSP leader son's brandishing weapon

Ashish Pandey, the son former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of the five-star hotel, Hayatt.

Ashish Pandey, the son former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon. (Photo | Youtube screen grab)

NEW DELHI: The Hyatt Regency in Delhi said Tuesday it is taking "seriously" the incident involving a former BSP MP's son, who allegedly brandished a weapon in its hotel foyer, and asserted it will cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

Ashish Pandey, the son former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of the five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social media, police said.

Ashish Pandey hails from Lucknow and his brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

"We take the incident that occurred at Hyatt Regency Delhi seriously and have been working with the local police authorities on the same," the hotel said in a statement.

"We assure our support and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities in reference to any further investigation in this matter," it said.

It added that at Hyatt Regency Delhi and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts across the world, the safety and security of the guests was their primary concern.

"To that end, we employ a wide range of physical security measures and security protocols customised to the needs and the environment in which each hotel is operating," it said.

A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, they said.

An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said.

