Home Nation

After Allahabad to Prayagraj, more name changes on the cards?

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The decision to rename Allahabad came through after the Akhada Parishad gave a proposal for the same said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj. The decision to rename one of India’s most famous cities was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister. According to sources, this is just the beginning and soon the iconic Allahabad University and Allahabad High Court are likely to undergo a name change.

ALSO READ: Allahabad to Prayagraj: Renaming 'Islamic-sounding' places not new for Yogi Adityanath

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj ahead of the iconic Kumbh Mela came up for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.”Singh said the decision was taken keeping in mind the rich cultural, historic and religious heritage of the city.

In fact, there were claims that the UP government had not changed the name but had instead given back the city its 500-year-old original name. Elaborating on this, Singh said, “Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad).”The minister added: “The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and the seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prayagraj City name change Allahabad allahabad name change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp