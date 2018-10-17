After Allahabad to Prayagraj, more name changes on the cards?

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj. The decision to rename one of India’s most famous cities was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister. According to sources, this is just the beginning and soon the iconic Allahabad University and Allahabad High Court are likely to undergo a name change.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj ahead of the iconic Kumbh Mela came up for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.”Singh said the decision was taken keeping in mind the rich cultural, historic and religious heritage of the city.

In fact, there were claims that the UP government had not changed the name but had instead given back the city its 500-year-old original name. Elaborating on this, Singh said, “Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad).”The minister added: “The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and the seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj.”