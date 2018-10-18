Home Nation

M J Akbar is first NDA minister to quit under cloud

After Akbar filed the case on Monday, about 20 women journalists came out in support of Ramani, pledging to depose in court.

Published: 18th October 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister M J Akbar resigned on Wednesday. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: M J Akbar became the first Minister in the Narendra Modi government to resign under the shadow of a controversy, when he quit as the Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday.
In his resignation letter, Akbar thanked Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity given to him to serve the country.

Akbar, 67, had been named in multiple accounts that have surfaced in the #MeToo movement that started in India after actress Tanushree Datta accused her co-star Nana Patekar of harassment during a film shoot in 2008.

ALSO READ: Embarrassed BJP sighs in relief as M J Akbar resigns

The defiant minister, however, had ignored calls for his resignation and had instead filed a criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani, who had said that he had behaved inappropriately with her when she met him for job interview.  

After Akbar filed the case on Monday, about 20 women journalists came out in support of Ramani, pledging to depose in court.Akbar, had also aggressively denied all charges made by Ramani and others and called them “false”, fabricated” and “politically motivated.”

“That the scandalous allegations levelled against the complainant, by their very tone and tenor, are ex facie defamatory and have not only damaged the goodwill and reputation of the complainant, in his social circles and on the political stage, established years of toil and hard work, but have also affected the personal reputation of the complainant in the community, friends, family and colleagues, thereby causing him irreparable loss and tremendous distress,” the defamation suit filed by him said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M J Akbar sexual harassment charge #MeToo M J Akbar resigns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp