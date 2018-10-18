Home Nation

Second Nuclear power unit at Kudankulam shut for maintenance

The KNPP which is in Tirunelveli about 650 km from here and the MAPS in Kalpakkam near here are owned by atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

Published: 18th October 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The second 1,000 MW unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) was shut down on Thursday for maintenance work, according to the Power System Operation Corporation Limited.

The unit's restart date was however, not mentioned.

The first unit that was shut down on August 1 for annual maintenance is expected to restart on November 5.

Similarly, the first 220 MW unit at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) which was shut down on January 30 for annual maintenance is expected to restart power generation on November 18.

ALSO READ | India, Russia agree to expand nuclear collaboration in third world countries, review progress of Kudankulam plant

The KNPP which is in Tirunelveli about 650 km from here and the MAPS in Kalpakkam near here are owned by atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The NPCIL has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at KNPP built with Russian equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Kudankulam Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Madras Atomic Power Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp