Second Nuclear power unit at Kudankulam shut for maintenance

By IANS

CHENNAI: The second 1,000 MW unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) was shut down on Thursday for maintenance work, according to the Power System Operation Corporation Limited.

The unit's restart date was however, not mentioned.

The first unit that was shut down on August 1 for annual maintenance is expected to restart on November 5.

Similarly, the first 220 MW unit at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) which was shut down on January 30 for annual maintenance is expected to restart power generation on November 18.

ALSO READ | India, Russia agree to expand nuclear collaboration in third world countries, review progress of Kudankulam plant

The KNPP which is in Tirunelveli about 650 km from here and the MAPS in Kalpakkam near here are owned by atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The NPCIL has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at KNPP built with Russian equipment.