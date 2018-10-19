5 militants killed in 2 gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir; 7 soldiers hurt in IED blast

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five militants were killed in two gunfights with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, while militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting an Army armoured vehicle in south Kashmir, injuring seven soldiers.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Army men deployed in Rampur sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district noticed a group of militants trying to sneak into this side of the LoC.

He said the Army men challenged the infiltrating militants and fired on them. "In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed," Kalia said.

He said the identity of the slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

Four AK-47 rifles and four haversacks were recovered from the encounter site.

An Army official said troops along the LoC had been put on maximum alert and the counter-infiltration grid strengthened to prevent militants from sneaking into this side of the LoC.

"With winter approaching, we are expecting a rise in infiltration attempts by militants, and as such troops have been placed on high alert to foil the infiltration bids," he said.

Another encounter erupted between militants travelling in a cab and security men at Kralhar, Baramulla in north Kashmir.

A police official said at around 1.30 pm, a vehicle coming from Srinagar was signalled to stop at check point near Kralhar, Baramulla by security personnel.

"While being searched, two militants boarding the vehicle fired on security forces. In the brief exchange of fire, both militants were killed," he said.

A policeman sustained minor injuries in the gunfight.

He said an AK rifle, two pistols, three grenades and two UBGL grenades and other ammunition was recovered from the possession of the deceased militants.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle seized by police," he said.

Police sources said the deceased militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad and were identified as Faizan and Wahab.

Meanwhile, militants triggered an IED blast near Trichal bridge in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday evening when an Army armoured vehicle was passing through the area. The militants also fired on the Army vehicle.

The explosion caused damage to the vehicle. Seven Army men travelling in the vehicle were injured and evacuated to a nearby military hospital. Three of the critically injured soldiers were evacuated to the Army hospital in Srinagar.

The militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility of the attack.

A Jaish spokesman claimed that three Army men were killed and seven injured in the attack.