Home Nation

5 militants killed in 2 gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir; 7 soldiers hurt in IED blast

He said the identity of the slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

Published: 19th October 2018 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Five militants were killed in two gunfights with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five militants were killed in two gunfights with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, while militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting an Army armoured vehicle in south Kashmir, injuring seven soldiers.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Army men deployed in Rampur sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district noticed a group of militants trying to sneak into this side of the LoC.

He said the Army men challenged the infiltrating militants and fired on them. "In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed," Kalia said.

ALSO READ | Pregnant woman dies in cross firing as militants hurl grenades at army camp in J&K's Pulwama

He said the identity of the slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

Four AK-47 rifles and four haversacks were recovered from the encounter site.

An Army official said troops along the LoC had been put on maximum alert and the counter-infiltration grid strengthened to prevent militants from sneaking into this side of the LoC.

"With winter approaching, we are expecting a rise in infiltration attempts by militants, and as such troops have been placed on high alert to foil the infiltration bids," he said.

Another encounter erupted between militants travelling in a cab and security men at Kralhar, Baramulla in north Kashmir.

A police official said at around 1.30 pm, a vehicle coming from Srinagar was signalled to stop at check point near Kralhar, Baramulla by security personnel.

"While being searched, two militants boarding the vehicle fired on security forces. In the brief exchange of fire, both militants were killed," he said.

A policeman sustained minor injuries in the gunfight.

ALSO READ | Situation in Kashmir under control: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir

He said an AK rifle, two pistols, three grenades and two UBGL grenades and other ammunition was recovered from the possession of the deceased militants.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle seized by police," he said.

Police sources said the deceased militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad and were identified as Faizan and Wahab.

Meanwhile, militants triggered an IED blast near Trichal bridge in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday evening when an Army armoured vehicle was passing through the area. The militants also fired on the Army vehicle.

The explosion caused damage to the vehicle. Seven Army men travelling in the vehicle were injured and evacuated to a nearby military hospital. Three of the critically injured soldiers were evacuated to the Army hospital in Srinagar.

The militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility of the attack.

A Jaish spokesman claimed that three Army men were killed and seven injured in the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baramulla district Kashmir militants Jammu and Kashmir militants Jaish-e-Mohammad Kashmir militancy Line of Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp