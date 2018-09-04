IAF MiG-27 fighter jet crashes in Jodhpur's Banad area, pilot safe

By PTI

JAIPUR: A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jodhpur's Banad area during a routine mission Tuesday.

The pilot ejected to safety, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase.

"A MiG-27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today morning. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash.

Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

On July 18 of this year, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed at Patta Jatian village of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh killing the pilot who had featured in a promotional video sharing his love and passion for the aircraft. The ageing MiG aircrafts have been dubbed flying coffins after a spurt in crashes.

