Maharashtra: Women's commission notice to BJP MLA for misogynistic remarks

The state women's commission took suo moto cognisance of the legislator's remarks based on various reports and issued a notice to him Wednesday.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a notice to BJP MLA Ram Kadam for telling youngsters he would "kidnap" a girl they like, and sought his response within eight days.

The MLA, who apologised for his controversial remarks Thursday, had made the comments at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency Monday night.

The state women's commission took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the legislator's remarks based on various reports and issued a notice to him Wednesday.

"We have issued a notice to Kadam and asked him to present his side within a period of eight days," MSCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

Meanwhile, Kadam apologised for his remarks which "hurt the sentiments of women".

"By doctoring my statements, my political rivals created an atmosphere which has hurt the sentiments of our mothers and sisters.

I have already expressed regret over my comments and (I am) once again tendering an apology to all my mothers and sisters," Kadam tweeted in Marathi.

He had expressed regret Wednesday over his remarks, which triggered an outrage, and issued a video message on social media, saying, "I have very high regard for women.

Without giving any explanation about the video clip (of his controversial remarks), I express my regret.

"Claiming that his comments were distorted, Kadam said, "A (conveniently) edited video clip of my Ghatkopar event is being widely circulated but I am not going to make any comments about it.

"The Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, and the opposition parties in Maharashtra Wednesday raised their pitch for action against Kadam and likened him to demon king Ravan.

The Opposition warned that it would not allow transaction of business during the winter session of the state legislature if no action is taken against the MLA.

BJP state spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, however, had played down Kadam's remark, saying as the MLA has expressed regret, the matter is over.

