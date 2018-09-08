Home Nation

Gunmen kill student in Srinagar's Hazratbal

Gunmen fired at Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of Islamic University, in Hazratbal area of the city this evening, said a police officer.

Published: 08th September 2018

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a student in Hazratbal area of Srinagar city on Saturday, police said.

Gunmen fired at Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of Islamic University, in Hazratbal area of the city this evening, said a police officer here.

"The victim died on the spot. An identify card recovered from the slain person, he was Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of the university. However, the identity is being confirmed.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches to trace the assassins," the officer said.

Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen killed an activist of separatist Hurriyat group led by Syed Ali Geelani in Bomai area of Sopore town.

The activist, Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, had been recently released from jail.

