Home Nation

WhatsApp ‘trial’ for former minister Yogendra Sao lands Jharkhand court in fix

The Supreme Court has pulled up a Jharkhand trial court for using WhatsApp call to pronounce the order of charge to former minister of Jharkhand and his MLA wife, who are accused in a 2016 case.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has pulled up a Jharkhand trial court for using WhatsApp call to pronounce the order of charge to former minister of Jharkhand and his MLA wife, who are accused in a 2016 case where violent clashes between villagers and police had left four persons dead.

The court’s observation came on a conduct of a lower court judge in Hazaribagh who put the accused on trial by pronouncing the order framing charges against them through a ‘WhatsApp’ call. Former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao and his wife Nirmala Devi were granted bail last year by the SC which had imposed a condition that they shall stay in Bhopal and not enter Jharkhand except for attending court proceedings. Both the accused have now told SC that the trial judge had on April 19 this year framed charges against them through a ‘WhatsApp’ call despite them raising objections.

A Bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L N Rao took serious note of the submissions and said, “What is happening in Jharkhand. This process cannot be allowed, and we cannot allow administration of justice to be brought into disrepute. We are seeing a trial being conducted through WhatsApp. This cannot be done. What kind of a trial is this? Is this a kind of joke?” the Bench asked the lawyer appearing for Jharkhand. The Bench issued a notice on the plea by both the accused, who have sought transfer of their cases from Hazaribagh to New Delhi, and asked the state to respond to it within two weeks.

READ HERE: Uttar Pradesh: Groom’s no-show blamed on bride-to-be's 'WhatsApp craze'; wedding gets called off

According to police, Devi had led an agitation against NTPC authorities for their alleged attempt to forcefully evacuate villagers from Barkagaon without giving them due compensation or rehabilitation. Sao had become a minister in the Hemant Soren government in August 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand trial court WhatsApp Yogendra Sao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality