Home Nation

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar accuses BJP for rising violence in state

Since inception of coalition government a role of terror prevails across the state and they have continuing their post-poll violence to suppress the voices of oppositions.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: After BJP's ally in Tripura government tribal based Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) threatened to rethink over continuation of support to the government alleging perpetration of violence on their supporters, opposition CPI (M) has re-winded the same tone.

Talking to media, former chief minister and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar last evening alleged that violence perpetrated by BJP has been increasing day by day and democratic environment of the state is spoiled by the cadres.

He mentioned, "The opposition parties were facing the violence of BJP in last six months but now it's own partner in the government IPFT is also feeling the same heat that indicated the undemocratic attitude and functioning of the ruling party."

READ| Party MLAs press Tripura CM Biplab Deb to scrap ties with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

Coming down heavily on police administration as well as State Election Commission for failing to protect democratic rights of political parties and the government is utterly failed to ensure peace in the state.

He also reiterated the same demand raised earlier by congress and later by IPFT to extend the date for filing of nominations wherever the candidates were prevented by BJP cadres.

"In the face of aggressive BJP activists, government employees like BDOs were helpless and police forces were effectively reduced to mute spectator", Sarkar alleged adding that both BJP and IPFT have been destroying democratic ambience by resorting to violence.

Sarkar alleged that new Government is trying to establish one-party rule in the state using muscle power and taking steps to silent opposition voices.

Since inception of coalition government a role of terror prevails across the state and they have continuing their post-poll violence to suppress the voices of oppositions.

Sarkar added that state never experienced of by-polls in above 10 per cent of total seats, but the present by-poll process is total abnormal due to forceful resignation of elected representatives of opposition party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura violence Manik Sarkar Biplab Deb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend