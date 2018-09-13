Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar accuses BJP for rising violence in state

By UNI

AGARTALA: After BJP's ally in Tripura government tribal based Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) threatened to rethink over continuation of support to the government alleging perpetration of violence on their supporters, opposition CPI (M) has re-winded the same tone.

Talking to media, former chief minister and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar last evening alleged that violence perpetrated by BJP has been increasing day by day and democratic environment of the state is spoiled by the cadres.

He mentioned, "The opposition parties were facing the violence of BJP in last six months but now it's own partner in the government IPFT is also feeling the same heat that indicated the undemocratic attitude and functioning of the ruling party."

Coming down heavily on police administration as well as State Election Commission for failing to protect democratic rights of political parties and the government is utterly failed to ensure peace in the state.

He also reiterated the same demand raised earlier by congress and later by IPFT to extend the date for filing of nominations wherever the candidates were prevented by BJP cadres.

"In the face of aggressive BJP activists, government employees like BDOs were helpless and police forces were effectively reduced to mute spectator", Sarkar alleged adding that both BJP and IPFT have been destroying democratic ambience by resorting to violence.

Sarkar alleged that new Government is trying to establish one-party rule in the state using muscle power and taking steps to silent opposition voices.

Since inception of coalition government a role of terror prevails across the state and they have continuing their post-poll violence to suppress the voices of oppositions.

Sarkar added that state never experienced of by-polls in above 10 per cent of total seats, but the present by-poll process is total abnormal due to forceful resignation of elected representatives of opposition party.