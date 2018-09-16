Home Nation

Amarinder to hold rally in Parkash Singh Badal's home turf Lambi

The chief minister will hold a rally in Badal's assembly constituency Lambi in the last week of September after zila parishad elections in the state, the spokesperson said.

Published: 16th September 2018 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will hold a rally in Lambi, the home turf of Parkash Singh Badal, to challenge his predecessor's "misleading" claims on sensitive cases of sacrilege, a spokesperson said Sunday.

ALSO READ: Ready to sacrifice my life and my son Sukhbir's for Punjab's peace: Parkash Singh Badal

The chief minister will hold a rally in Badal's assembly constituency Lambi in the last week of September after zila parishad elections in the state, the spokesperson said.

He said Amarinder Singh had taken serious note of Badal's "continued and wilful attempts to create communal unrest in the state through his deceitful statements on the report of Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh Commission on the widespread incidents of sacrilege that had taken place during the SAD-BJP rule".

"Badal has a habit of raising communal passions by spreading a web of lies and misusing religion every time around the elections," the spokesperson quoted Amarinder Singh as having said.

The chief minister has "vowed to expose" the Akali leader's "real face" to the people of Punjab, he said.

Notably, addressing party's 'Pol Khol' rally in Faridkot on Sunday, Badal said he and his son Sukhbir were "ready to sacrifice" their lives for defending the cause of peace and communal harmony in the state.

Badal had alleged at the rally that the "Congress was in collusion with the forces that had already put Punjab through a period of turmoil, violence and bloodshed".

"The former chief minister has been trying to spread a disinformation campaign on the issue of Bargarhi and other sacrilege cases (in 2015), as well as the incidents of police firing on innocent and peaceful protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, since the commission had come out with its report," Amarinder Singh said.

Badal, who has been under fire ever since the report was tabled in the state Assembly, was clearly "desperate to divert public attention from his own role" in these cases, the chief minister said, lambasting his predecessor for "exploiting the religious sentiments of the people to protect his interests.

" "Badal has always misused religion to further his political ambitions and agenda," Amarinder Singh alleged, pointing to the incidents of communal strife that had rocked the state ahead of every election, including the 2017 Assembly polls.

"Fortunately, however, the people of Punjab had seen through his attempts to destabilise the state and had voted him and his party decisively out of power," he added.

"With the parliamentary elections now around the corner, Badal is once again trying to whip up communal passions in a desperate bid to retrieve the lost political ground for his Shiromani Akali Dal," Amarinder Singh alleged further.

The chief minister made it clear that he would not allow Badal "to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state at any cost," and would expose his "mal-intentions" through the proposed rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Parkash Singh Badal Punjab Lambi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi