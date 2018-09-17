Home Nation

CBSE topper gang rape: None of the lawyers will help any accused, says Haryana 'Mahapanchayat' 

On Sunday, Nishu, one of the three main accused was arrested. The owner of the borewell room, where the rape took place, and a medical practitioner have also been arrested so far.

Published: 17th September 2018 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rape
By Online Desk

The 'Mahapanchayat' of 25 villages in Haryana's Rewari announced that none of the practising lawyers will come to the aid of any of the accused in CBSE topper gangrape case.

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his programmes in Punjab and returned to Chandigarh to review Rewari gang rape case. Khattar warned that severe action will be taken against anyone who helps the two accused who are on the run, Hindustan Times reported

Two of the main accused are still dodging the cops. Accused army man Pankaj was on leave when the CBSE topper was raped. He was supposed to re-join his duties on Saturday but he failed to turn up on that day, according to investigators.

