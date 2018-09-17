Home Nation

CBSE topper rape: Women organisations protest outside Haryana Bhavan in Delhi

The 19-year-old woman from Rewari, a recipient of the President's award for her academic achievements at school was abducted by two men while she was on her way to coaching classes.

Published: 17th September 2018

NEW DELHI: Members of various women rights organisations protested outside the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for the Rewari gang-rape victim and stringent action against the accused.

"Only one of the (prime) accused has been arrested, while others are still on the run. The police's failure to nab the culprit shows the government's insensitivity towards the issue," said a member of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA).

"One of the accused is an Army man. If he can't be punished, what is the credibility of our system all about?" asked Sheena Chibbar from the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA).

The 19-year-old woman from Rewari -- a recipient of the President's award for her academic achievements at school -- was abducted by two men while she was on her way to coaching classes.

The duo allegedly took her to a secluded place, served her a drink laced with sedatives, called their friend and raped her at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field.

On Sunday, the Haryana Police had arrested three men, including one of the prime accused, even as raids continued across several states to nab the other two key accused, including the Army man.

