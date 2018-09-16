CBSE topper gangrape: Cops arrest three, including main accused

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four days after a CBSE topper from Haryana’s Rewari district was gang-raped, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police on Sunday arrested three persons, including one of the prime accused. SIT head Nazneen Bhasin, who is Superintendent of Police of Nuh district, identified the three as Nishu, Dr Sanjeev and Deendayal.

“It was Nishu who had planned the crime. After he and two others gang-raped the girl in a tubewell room owned by Deendayal, Nishu called Dr Sanjeev of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to the tubewell to check her health. Dr Sanjeev was fully aware of the crime. Yet, he did not alert the police,’’ revealed Bhasin. “The link between Nishu and Sanjeev was established through mobile forensics,” she added.

During interrogation, Deendayal revealed that Nishu, army man Pankaj and Manish had taken his tubewell room’s key on Thursday, the day they committed the crime.

“The SIT has so far questioned over 100 people. We are also expecting a report from the Forensic Science Lab,’’ Bhasin said, adding police teams have been raiding possible hideouts of the accused in Rewari, besides Rajasthan, Delhi and other places.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family refused to take a cheque of `2 lakh offered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Yadav under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013. Her mother said she wanted justice, not money.

The 19-year-old woman, a school topper hailing from Rewari who was even felicitated by the government, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when on way to a coaching class, police said.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in a field, they said.

Khattar, who had an event scheduled in Jalandhar in Punjab, cut short his visit and reached Chandigarh this afternoon, officials said.

Khattar summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) to review progress in the investigation.

The chief minister directed DGP Sandhu to ensure the arrest of all the accused at the earliest, they said.

Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal, who was accused of failing to ensure prompt action, was moved out and will be replaced by SP, chief minister's security, Rahul Sharma, officials said.

Duggal will now lead a battalion of the Haryana Armed Police (HAP) in Hisar, they said.

The owner of the property where the crime took place, Deendayal, who was among those arrested, told police that the three key accused had taken the key to the room from him on the day of the incident.

The police alleged Deendayal may have known about the crime, but did not report it.

Meanwhile, raids continued in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states to nab the two absconding key accused, a senior official, part of the investigation, said.

(With inputs from PTI)