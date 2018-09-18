Home Nation

Another Rewari shocker: Minor raped by 19-year-old man, held

The incident comes just days after a 19-year-old woman from the district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while she was headed to a coaching class.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a minor girl from Rewari district accused him of raping her. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:  A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a minor girl from Rewari district accused him of raping her, police said.

The 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint against her former schoolmate on Monday, Inspector Jagdish Parshad, SHO of Dharuhera in Rewari district, said over phone.

"In her complaint, the girl has said that her former schoolmate, a 19-year-old youth, raped her recently," he said. We immediately registered a case and launched an investigation. The youth was arrested," he said.

Notably, another woman, hailing from Rewari district, had on Monday alleged that she was raped by two people in Haryana's Jind district.

Last Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman, a school topper from Rewari who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district while she was on her way to a coaching class.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

The gang rape prompted the opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation on moral grounds, saying the state had failed to protect its daughters.

TAGS
Rewari minor rape Haryana Rape Case Jind woman raped

