Another Rewari shocker: Minor raped by 19-year-old man, held

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a minor girl from Rewari district accused him of raping her, police said.

The incident comes just days after a 19-year-old woman from the district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while she was headed to a coaching class.

The 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint against her former schoolmate on Monday, Inspector Jagdish Parshad, SHO of Dharuhera in Rewari district, said over phone.

"In her complaint, the girl has said that her former schoolmate, a 19-year-old youth, raped her recently," he said. We immediately registered a case and launched an investigation. The youth was arrested," he said.

Notably, another woman, hailing from Rewari district, had on Monday alleged that she was raped by two people in Haryana's Jind district.

Last Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman, a school topper from Rewari who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district while she was on her way to a coaching class.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

The gang rape prompted the opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation on moral grounds, saying the state had failed to protect its daughters.