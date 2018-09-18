Centre soft on Adani group, probes closed: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress has alleged that the Centre is going soft on the Adani group, as several enquiries against it have been closed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) over the past few years.

The first case involves misappropriation worth Rs 6,600 crore in the import of power equipment, but the case has been closed, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh alleged.

The second case relates to a power purchase agreement by the Gujarat government. A Supreme Court order of April 2017 states that the governments of Gujarat and other states must get electricity at Rs 2.4 per unit, the rate they had agreed on in 2007, and the companies should not get any profit.

Ramesh said that over the next 30 years, three companies, Essar, Tata and Adani, benefited by `1.3 lakh crore — a gain of Rs 4,500 crore per year.

The Gujarat government’s decision would put an additional burden of Rs 18,000 crore on the banks.

In the third case is a scam of Rs 29,000 crore in coal imports. Activist Prashant Bhushan has moved the Delhi High court urging an SIT probe into it.