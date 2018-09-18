No proceedings against Adani group quashed by Centre: Sources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has not quashed any proceedings against Adani Enterprise Ltd. (AEL) and three show-cause notices involving various transactions were issued between 2014 to 2016, said highly placed government sources.

The response came following Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s conference stating that proceedings against AEL were quashed.

Calling it factually incorrect, sources said after adjudication of two cases, the orders in-original were reviewed by a Committee of Chief Commissioners of Customs in August, 2017 and October 2017 respectively.

"Subsequently, appeals were filed before the Customs, Excise and Service-tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Mumbai Bench in November 2017 and February, 2018 respectively. It is noteworthy that the cases under investigation primarily pertain to the period of UPA Government i.e. 2010 onwards," they added.

The matter is sub-judice and the cases are pending before the Tribunal for adjudication.