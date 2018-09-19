Home Nation

It is a welcome step: Petitioner Ishrat Jahan on Union cabinet's decision on triple talaq

Jahan moved court after she was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering 'talaq' thrice consecutively in 2014.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ishrat, who was divorced over the phone by her husband from Dubai in 2014 after he uttered 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case. (ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case, Wednesday welcomed the union cabinet's decision to bring an ordinance to make the practice a penal offence.

It is a big step towards "empowering Muslim women" in the country, she said. Muslim men and religious leaders should now mend "their ways or be ready to face the music", she said.

"I welcome the Centre's decision to bring an ordinance to make triple talaq a penal offence. It is a huge step towards empowering Muslim women in the country," Jahan told PTI.

She is one of the five petitioners in the case against instant triple talaq. The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22 last year.

Jahan moved court after she was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering 'talaq' thrice consecutively in 2014. She has a 13-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
triple talaq talaq-e-biddat Ishrat Jahan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju