By Online Desk

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance (executive order) making triple talaq a punishable offence. A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision after the government couldn't clear an amended draft bill in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Cabinet has today approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Citing the lack of “consensus” in the House, Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu had postponed the bill till the Winter Session.

The government wants to introduce the triple talaq bill to ‘set aside’ the centuries-old practice of instant divorce being practised by Muslim community.