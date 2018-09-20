Home Nation

India lodges protest with Pakistan over killing and mutilation of BSF personnel along Border

Pakistani troops slit the throat of a Border Security Force jawan, Narender Kumar, after fatally shooting him along the International Border near Jammu on Tuesday.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of BSF personnel patrolling near the International Border. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the killing of a BSF personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, during the Directorate of Military Operations-level talks, Army sources said.

"In the functional-level talks held yesterday, India lodged a protest against a ceasefire violation along the International Border targeting the BSF personnel," the sources said.

Pakistani troops slit the throat of a Border Security Force jawan, Narender Kumar, after fatally shooting him along the International Border near Jammu on Tuesday.

The brutal and "unprecedented" incident that took place in the Ramgarh sector has prompted the security forces to issue a "high alert" along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) even as the BSF has lodged a strong complaint with its counterparts -- the Pakistan Rangers.

Official sources said the body of Head Constable Kumar also bore three bullet wounds and it could only be retrieved from a spot ahead of the Indo-Pak fence after over six hours as the Pakistani side "did not respond" to the calls to maintain the sanctity of the frontier and ensure that the BSF search parties were not fired upon.

In May, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan had agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop cross-border firings in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was agreed during a hotline conversation between the two countries against the backdrop of increasing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

However, tensions along the IB and LoC still prevail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Border BSF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina