Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get engaged in Italy's Lake Como on Friday, say reports

(L-R) Isha Ambani with soon-to-be sister-in-law Shloka Mehta; Isha Ambani and her mother Nita Ambani. Isha Ambani, Akash's sister, is soon to be a bride too. Her wedding with Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies, is expected to be in December too. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

If media reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are getting engaged on Friday at a grand event in Lake Como in Italy. While the engagement ceremony is expected to be held tomorrow, the festivities in Lake Como are scheduled to last till Sunday, September 23.

Earlier this year, Anand Piramal had proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. In May, the Ambanis hosted a pre-wedding ritual, Ghor Dana, for the couple at their residence Antilia.

The engagement is expected will take place in a lavish venue at Lake Como, and a grand afterparty is also scheduled, said an India Today report. A line up of events from luncheons, dinners and dance ceremonies are planned.

Guests will be welcomed with a grand lunch programme on September 21 at their respective hotels, following which there is a ‘celebratory dinner’ scheduled at 5 pm at Villa Balbino in Lake Como, the report added.

The report says that on September 21, the dress code for the welcome lunch is casual chic while the evening dinner will be a 'black-tie' event. On September 22, Italian cocktail attire is the dress code, followed by a smart casual dress code on September 23.

Isha and Anand have been long-time friends and the families have known each other for over four decades. Anand holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. The 25-year-old is currently executive director at Piramal Group. He is also the founder of Piramal Realty, a real estate company, and Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative which he founded with a vision to facilitate access to affordable healthcare for the common man.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani (Instagram Photo)

He also has the distinction of serving as the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber — Youth Wing. Anand also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania. Piramal Realty is Anand’s second start-up, though both the firms he founded are now part of the $4 billion family-run Piramal Group.

Isha is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, and is credited with instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and will be completing her Masters in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford, by June.

Earlier in June, Isha's twin brother Akash got engaged to Shloka Mehta in a star-studded bash in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)