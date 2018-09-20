Will take up 'barbaric' killing of BSF jawan with Pakistan in 'appropriate manner': India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday termed as "barbaric" the killing of a BSF jawan by Pakistani troops along the International Border and said it will take up the issue with Pakistan in an "appropriate" manner.

The BSF jawan's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries after the missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first-of-its-kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border.

"We are ascertaining the facts on this matter. I can say (it is) a barbaric incident which not only defies logic, not only defies civilised behaviour, but also is against all international norms," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He said the BSF had strongly taken up the matter with their counterpart on the Pakistani side.

"It is a very serious issue and definitely we will take it up with the Pakistani side in an appropriate manner," he said.