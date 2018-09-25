Home Nation

SC refuses to disqualify politicians facing criminal charges, asks Parliament to enact law

The apex court asked candidates and political parties to give wide publicity to criminal cases pending against her/him in media after filing nomination.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is for the parliament to keep criminals away by bringing a law. The top court was responding to petitions seeking disqualification of lawmakers against whom criminal charges have been framed by a court of law.

The senior most court said it is not in a position to add disqualification of candidates on filing of chargesheet in criminal cases.

The apex court said each candidate should declare his/her criminal antecedents to the election commission before contesting an election.

The court also asked candidates and political parties to give wide publicity to criminal cases pending against her/him in media after filing nomination to contest and also every political party should put out those details on their websites.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that citizens have a right to be informed about the antecedents of their candidates.

The verdict was unanimously passed. The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas raising a question whether lawmakers facing criminal trial can be disqualified from contesting elections at the stage of framing of charges against them.

The status before the filing of these petitions was that lawmakers were barred under the Representation of Peoples (RP) Act from contesting elections only after their conviction in a criminal case.

The verdict was reserved on August 28.

