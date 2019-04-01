BSF officer, girl killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

JAMMU: A BSF inspector and a five-year-old girl were killed and 13 civilians and six security men injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“In the shelling, five BSF men, including an officer, sustained injuries. They were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where critically injured inspector succumbed to the injuries. The condition of four others is stated to be stable,” the official said.

He said the BSF and army men gave a befitting response to Pakistani troops.

Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling on Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch. “The heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops continued till evening,” an army official said.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rajesh Yadav, said 14 civilians were injured in the shelling.

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch in the morning.

The BSF official further said Pakistani troops resorted to heavy and indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling on security forces positions and civilian areas.

