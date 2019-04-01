Home Nation

BSF officer, girl killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Sobia was killed and two persons suffered injuries when a shell exploded near their house in a village in Shahpur sub-sector along LoC late Monday afternoon, officials said.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village about 35km from Jammu on Sunday. | PTI

By Fawaz Wani
Express News Service

JAMMU: A BSF inspector and a five-year-old girl were killed and 13 civilians and six security men injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. 

“In the shelling, five BSF men, including an officer, sustained injuries. They were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where critically injured inspector succumbed to the injuries. The condition of four others is stated to be stable,” the official said.

He said the BSF and army men gave a befitting response to Pakistani troops.

Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling on Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch. “The heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops continued till evening,” an army official said.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rajesh Yadav, said 14 civilians were injured in the shelling. 

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. 

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch in the morning. 

The BSF official further said Pakistani troops resorted to heavy and indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling on security forces positions and civilian areas. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF pakistan Poonch Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp